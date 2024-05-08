Amalgamated Bank Has $4.67 Million Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,702 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Comfort Systems USA worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at $9,200,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total value of $339,804.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,630.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.60, for a total value of $1,203,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,848,400.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total value of $339,804.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,630.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,614 shares of company stock worth $13,739,345 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIX. StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $343.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $310.94 and a 200-day moving average of $243.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.45 and a twelve month high of $345.74.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.90%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.