Amalgamated Bank Reduces Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,753 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.06% of Acadia Healthcare worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $188,114.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,934,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACHC. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.89.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $67.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -481.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.40. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.74 and a 12 month high of $87.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $768.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.20 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

