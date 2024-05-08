Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,102,000 after buying an additional 4,078,723 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 817,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,083,000 after acquiring an additional 501,385 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,751,000 after purchasing an additional 221,281 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 627,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,982,000 after buying an additional 177,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 348.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after buying an additional 173,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH opened at $114.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $192.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.02 and its 200-day moving average is $111.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.45.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,514,312.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,285 shares of company stock valued at $6,148,228. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

