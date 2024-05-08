Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,710 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TER. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,849,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,361,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,265,000 after acquiring an additional 923,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TER shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.83.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TER opened at $121.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.48. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $123.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

