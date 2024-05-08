Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.73 and last traded at C$1.75. Approximately 56,721 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 81,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amex Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$193.08 million, a PE ratio of 168.00 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.45.

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Amex Exploration Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

