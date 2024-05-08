Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Treasury Metals Inc. (TSE:TML – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 4,233,128 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,999% from the average session volume of 136,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cormark decreased their target price on Treasury Metals from C$0.50 to C$0.30 in a research report on Friday, March 1st.
Treasury Metals Price Performance
Treasury Metals (TSE:TML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Treasury Metals Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.
About Treasury Metals
Treasury Metals Inc operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. The company's flagship asset is the 100%-owned Goliath Gold Complex, an advanced stage high-grade gold deposit near Dryden, Ontario, which includes the Goliath, Goldlund, and Miller projects. Its Goliath property covers approximately 7,601 hectares (ha) comprising 284 mining claims totaling approximately 6,254 ha; four mining leases totaling 359.25 ha; and 28 land parcels totaling 1,347.189 ha.
