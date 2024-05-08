Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.93

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.93 and last traded at $28.82, with a volume of 78716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VITL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Vital Farms from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Vital Farms Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $135.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vital Farms

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 36,948 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $926,286.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,244,637.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 36,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $926,286.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,753 shares in the company, valued at $9,244,637.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $2,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,582,777 shares in the company, valued at $162,119,772.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,580,996 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Vital Farms by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

