Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.55

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 115858 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $610.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria alerts:

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $246.62 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 62.9% in the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 11,483 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.