Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 313 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,511 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,131 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,934 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $100,963.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 522 shares in the company, valued at $54,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $100,963.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 6,383 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total transaction of $671,938.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,578 shares of company stock worth $2,850,282. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WYNN opened at $97.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.38. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $81.65 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.91.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.43.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

