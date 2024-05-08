Swiss National Bank Sells 41,312 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 643,676 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 41,312 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $36,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $69.07 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $74.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4377 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 27.74%.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Further Reading

