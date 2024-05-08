Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 96.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,320 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,929,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $918,664,000 after buying an additional 1,612,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 9.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,166,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,937 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,410,163 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $158,950,000 after purchasing an additional 470,592 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,591,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1,469.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 214,110 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,121,000 after buying an additional 229,749 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.53.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $89.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.96. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $55.11 and a twelve month high of $101.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.39, a P/E/G ratio of 242.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

