NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,641 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of NMI worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,583,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,356,000 after acquiring an additional 162,614 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in NMI by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,708,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,381,000 after purchasing an additional 185,099 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 11.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 988,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,787,000 after purchasing an additional 102,857 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 8.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,355,000 after buying an additional 71,617 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 859,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,523,000 after buying an additional 402,793 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI Stock Up 0.7 %

NMIH stock opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.76 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 56.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NMIH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

View Our Latest Report on NMIH

Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 6,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $195,523.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 453,298 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $33,454.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,624.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 6,559 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $195,523.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 453,298 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,158 shares of company stock worth $4,395,582 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.