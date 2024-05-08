Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $638,000 Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 211.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 292,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,913,000 after purchasing an additional 22,060 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 195.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

FNF stock opened at $52.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.61 and a 1-year high of $53.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average is $48.51.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 100.52%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

