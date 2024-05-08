Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 5,618 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,618 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 52.7% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PPA stock opened at $103.88 on Wednesday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $77.17 and a 12-month high of $104.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.98 and a 200-day moving average of $93.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.74.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.