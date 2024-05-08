Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 5,379 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $13,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $912,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,516.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.54.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $270.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $279.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

