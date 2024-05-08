Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 736.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 51,219.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 688,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $351,868,000 after buying an additional 686,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $746,034,000 after acquiring an additional 437,069 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $719,198,000 after purchasing an additional 310,347 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,483,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 668,087 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $257,627,000 after buying an additional 171,227 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $349.85 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.93 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $396.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.09.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $553.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.57.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

