Bernice Bell Sells 2,000 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) CFO Bernice Bell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $18,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 307,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,344.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bernice Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 2nd, Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of AGNC Investment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.2 %

AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $10.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 158.24%.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $38,593,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 185,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 94,332 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,752,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,539,000 after buying an additional 78,253 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in AGNC Investment by 48.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 146,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth about $3,655,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.79.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

