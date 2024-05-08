JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 66.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEPI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $647,943,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,562 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,521,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,421.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,379 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,795,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,956 shares in the last quarter.

JEPI opened at $56.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average of $55.56.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

