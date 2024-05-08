Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.70

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.70 and last traded at $50.70, with a volume of 2619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MAIN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.17.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MAIN

Main Street Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average of $44.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. The business had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 183,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 63,928 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 36,498 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 805,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,709,000 after buying an additional 88,802 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $738,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.