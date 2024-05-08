bluebird bio (BLUE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect bluebird bio to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

bluebird bio Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.87. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $5.53.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BLUE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $2.31 to $1.02 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $1.72 to $1.68 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.74.

bluebird bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.