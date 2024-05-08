First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 98.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 9.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 208,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,701,000 after buying an additional 17,209 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 68,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 90,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APTV. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.15.

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock opened at $83.01 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $113.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.35 and its 200 day moving average is $80.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

