Brokers Offer Predictions for Foghorn Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Foghorn Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.05) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics stock opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $9.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 788.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 320,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 56,087 shares during the period. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

