Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Director Timothy L. Olson Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) Director Timothy L. Olson bought 2,000 shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $21,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,890.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CZWI opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $12.61.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Community Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp stock. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CZWI Free Report ) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,959 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 2.21% of Citizens Community Bancorp worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

CZWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citizens Community Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citizens Community Bancorp

About Citizens Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.