DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) CFO Buys $25,120.00 in Stock

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,781,098. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

DTM opened at $64.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.72. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.20 and a 1 year high of $64.69.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.62 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 71.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DTM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. US Capital Advisors lowered DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

