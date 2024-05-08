Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 2,199 Shares of Stock

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $22,121.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,875,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,930,950.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,973 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.94 per share, with a total value of $29,551.62.

On Friday, April 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,333 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $133,463.33.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,342 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $115,801.82.

On Monday, March 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,373 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $106,012.06.

On Thursday, March 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 27,652 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $280,667.80.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VPV opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 8,572 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

