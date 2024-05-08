Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.360-0.380 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $255.0 million-$261.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $266.3 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.080-0.090 EPS.

DH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Definitive Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of DH stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $65.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 80.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. Research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

