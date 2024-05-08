Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.42

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.42 and last traded at $37.39, with a volume of 22168 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.83.

Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $138.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Enerpac Tool Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 90.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 72.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Further Reading

