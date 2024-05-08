PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.48

PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.48 and last traded at $42.48, with a volume of 110311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.08.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average of $31.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.34. PHINIA had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.00 million. PHINIA's quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,304,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,398,000. Harris Associates L P bought a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,654,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PHINIA by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,350,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,187,000 after acquiring an additional 865,016 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in PHINIA during the third quarter worth $19,461,000. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

