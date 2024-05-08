First Horizon Advisors Inc. Invests $53,000 in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 401.2% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 403.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 399.2% during the third quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $38.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $39.52.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0861 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.