First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,965,000 after buying an additional 515,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,567,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,245,000 after buying an additional 445,877 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Twilio during the third quarter valued at $20,797,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 6,662.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 250,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,024,000 after buying an additional 247,042 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $63.33 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $106,738.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,529,034.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $106,738.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,101 shares in the company, valued at $10,529,034.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,874,561.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,447 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.90.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

