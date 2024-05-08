First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sets New 1-Year High at $116.07

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $116.07 and last traded at $116.01, with a volume of 10829 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.94.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.71.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1018 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.
Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Does Logitech’s EPS Beat Signal the Rebound of Video Gaming?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- MU Nears Breakout as Analysts Continue to Pound the Table
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Upwork Capitalizes on the Growing AI Gig Economy
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.