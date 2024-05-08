Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 3,400 Shares of Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $10,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,818.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Five Point alerts:

On Monday, May 6th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 99,730 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $308,165.70.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 11,796 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $35,270.04.

On Friday, April 19th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 43,509 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $133,572.63.

On Monday, April 22nd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 21,794 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $66,035.82.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 700 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $2,170.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 725 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $2,298.25.

On Friday, April 12th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 546 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $1,698.06.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 23,881 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $73,314.67.

On Monday, April 8th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 3,971 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $12,667.49.

On Monday, April 1st, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,163 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $13,113.45.

Five Point Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE FPH opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $461.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.41. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $3.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Five Point from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FPH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Point

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point in the third quarter valued at $54,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Five Point in the third quarter worth about $80,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Point by 386.1% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 102,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 81,461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Five Point by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 285,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 17,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Five Point by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

About Five Point

(Get Free Report)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.