Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) CFO Robert F. Helm Sells 170 Shares

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) CFO Robert F. Helm sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $13,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance
Shares of OLLI opened at $79.51 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.93 and a 1-year high of $84.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.76.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.39 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLLI
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.