Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) CFO Robert F. Helm Sells 170 Shares

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) CFO Robert F. Helm sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $13,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of OLLI opened at $79.51 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.93 and a 1-year high of $84.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.39 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 141.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,075,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,037,000 after purchasing an additional 630,298 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 76.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 831,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,177,000 after purchasing an additional 359,371 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 334.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 305,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,444,000 after purchasing an additional 234,886 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,761,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,459,000 after purchasing an additional 184,864 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLLI

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.