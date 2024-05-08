Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) CFO Stefano R. Gaggini Sells 1,021 Shares

Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 1,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $18,959.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,055.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Radius Recycling Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. Radius Recycling, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.84 and a 52 week high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $621.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.35 million. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radius Recycling Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.89%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDUS. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,488,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Recycling in the first quarter valued at $967,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Recycling in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDUS. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Radius Recycling from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Radius Recycling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Radius Recycling Company Profile

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Featured Articles

