Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) VP Buys $12,819.00 in Stock

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) VP Leo Kulmaczewski purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $12,819.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 2,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,407.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Leo Kulmaczewski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Leo Kulmaczewski bought 900 shares of Hillenbrand stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $37,890.00.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $45.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.49. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.93.

Hillenbrand Cuts Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $785.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.55 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 73.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

