Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $125.50

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $125.50 and last traded at $125.50, with a volume of 56205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Freshpet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Freshpet in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $67.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.71.

Freshpet Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Freshpet

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total transaction of $773,818.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,056 shares in the company, valued at $9,231,127.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $284,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 122,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,921,948.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total value of $773,818.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,231,127.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,280. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 100.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000.

About Freshpet

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

