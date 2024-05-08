Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.59

Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.59 and last traded at $49.59, with a volume of 141 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.07.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MLP ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 211,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,221,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 125,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.