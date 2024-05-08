Griffin Securities Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Griffin Securities dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PTC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for PTC’s current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share.

Get PTC alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PTC. Mizuho lowered their target price on PTC from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.64.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $178.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.08. PTC has a 52 week low of $127.89 and a 52 week high of $194.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in PTC by 24.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in PTC by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,647,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in PTC by 786.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,605 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in PTC by 153.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 111,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after acquiring an additional 67,493 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.