John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.39% of John Bean Technologies worth $12,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $92.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.03 and a fifty-two week high of $125.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $392.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.55 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 36.12%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JBT shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

