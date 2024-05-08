Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Shares Up 28.6%

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report) rose 28.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 187,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 122,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Klondike Silver Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$10.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03.
Klondike Silver Company Profile
Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Klondike Silver
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Does Logitech’s EPS Beat Signal the Rebound of Video Gaming?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- MU Nears Breakout as Analysts Continue to Pound the Table
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Upwork Capitalizes on the Growing AI Gig Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Klondike Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondike Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.