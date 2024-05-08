Light Science Technologies (LON:LST) Trading Up 13.9%

Shares of Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:LST – Get Free Report) were up 13.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.79 ($0.04). Approximately 375,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 538,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.45 ($0.03).

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.63. The firm has a market cap of £9.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.00 and a beta of -1.02.

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc develops and manufactures electronic boards. It operates in two segments: Contract Electronics Manufacture and Controlled Environment Agriculture. The company offers lighting and technology products for the controlled environment agriculture sector. It also provides PCBs that are used in various sectors, including audio, automotive, electronics, gas detection, lighting, and pest control.

