Capital One Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) – Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

SWN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.14.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 14.4% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 12,236 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 352,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 17.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 57,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

