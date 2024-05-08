Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Dylan Lissette Sells 10,003 Shares

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) Director Dylan Lissette sold 10,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $191,157.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,222.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $20.04.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $346.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.99 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,468,000. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $7,302,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,538,000 after acquiring an additional 297,395 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,691,000 after acquiring an additional 250,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 96.5% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 409,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 200,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UTZ shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stephens upped their price target on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Utz Brands from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson began coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.42.

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

