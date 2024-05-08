KBR (NYSE:KBR) Hits New 1-Year High at $70.12

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.12 and last traded at $70.12, with a volume of 163 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on KBR from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.86.

Get KBR alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KBR

KBR Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter valued at about $868,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in KBR by 403.0% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,974,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of KBR by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 118,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.