Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 87.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSP. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Insperity by 24.7% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,045,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,053,000 after purchasing an additional 207,283 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 882,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,461,000 after buying an additional 49,576 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 24.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 466,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,549,000 after acquiring an additional 92,401 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Insperity by 0.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 376,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Insperity by 18.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 353,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,518,000 after acquiring an additional 55,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NSP shares. TheStreet lowered Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insperity Stock Up 2.8 %

NSP stock opened at $105.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.80 and a twelve month high of $128.91.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 137.14% and a net margin of 2.39%. Research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.75%.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

