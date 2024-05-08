Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The life sciences company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55, Briefing.com reports. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $368.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $51.12. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IART has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.