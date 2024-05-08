Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 15.9% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Green Brick Partners

In related news, Director Richard S. Press acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.84 per share, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,185.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,625.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard S. Press bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.84 per share, with a total value of $51,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 88,063 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,185.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GRBK. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Green Brick Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $56.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 8.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.78. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $61.62.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $447.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Green Brick Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

