PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of PROG worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PROG in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in PROG during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PROG alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRG. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of PROG from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on PROG from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

PROG Stock Up 0.8 %

PRG stock opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.06. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $44.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $641.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.24 million. PROG had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 26.67%. Research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

PROG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. PROG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.59%.

PROG Company Profile

(Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.