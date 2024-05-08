Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,959 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,375,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,319,000 after purchasing an additional 947,115 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,721,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,332,000 after acquiring an additional 210,556 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,567,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,895,000 after acquiring an additional 321,438 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.5% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 781,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,837,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 734,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,541,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $57.08 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $64.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $703.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.35 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CALM

Insider Activity at Cal-Maine Foods

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director James E. Poole sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $167,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,469.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director James E. Poole sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $167,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,469.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $42,382.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,999 shares in the company, valued at $225,983.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.