Merit Financial Group LLC Has $583,000 Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,436 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCY. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,059,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,653,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,626,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 388,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,451.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 306,985 shares during the period.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

PCY stock opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

